Mayor Jim Kenney

Mayor Kenney to Undergo Treatment for Irregular Heartbeat

On Tuesday, Kenney will be treated for atrial fibrillation through an ablation procedure, which his office described as a routine and minimally invasive medical treatment.

By David Chang

Mayor Jim Kenney Speaking at a podium outdoors.
Getty Images

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will undergo a medical procedure this week to treat an irregular heartbeat, his office announced on Monday. 

Atrial fibrillation is the most common type of treated heart arrhythmia, according to the CDC. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slowly, too fast or in an irregular way. 

Kenney will undergo anesthesia for the procedure and will be out of the office on Tuesday and Wednesday. He plans to return to work on Thursday. 

This article tagged under:

Mayor Jim Kenney
