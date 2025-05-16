A Montgomery County family is turning heartbreak into purpose after losing their 17-month-old daughter, Mila Roomberg.

Mila had a rare condition — and an even rarer complication: dangerously high blood pressure that went undetected.

When Mila was born, after a few weeks, her parents, Jessica and Dan Roomberg, shared that they started to notice birthmarks showing up on her back.

The marks can be a sign of Neurofibromatosis (NF) type 1. Doctors at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia confirmed that's what Mila had, which led to several follow-up appointments.

"She would scream, she would cry, it would elevate her blood pressure. And the nurses and doctors would say, this can't be right," Jessica told NBC10.

During magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Jessica said doctors found something very wrong. While she was sleeping and while she was sedated, her blood pressure was 240 over 110. It was the highest they had ever seen in a child her age.

It was evident that Mila needed surgery, and so the Roomberg's traveled to Michigan for the special procedure.

"Everything was great. And then the next morning, she went into cardiac arrest, and then she passed away," Jessica said.

After Mila's death, the Roombergs, with no background in health or medicine, started the Magical Mila Foundation.

"Jess and Dan met with us very quickly and said we need to find a better way to obtaining blood pressures in these very young children," said Dr. Rachel Hachen, CHOP NF Medical Director.

Dan said the goal of the foundation is to make sure that no child with high blood pressure goes undetected.

"We are also changing the way blood pressure is taken in these high-risk children under the age of three," said Jess.

"We found that less than 2 percent of children with these high-risk conditions were having their blood pressures checked," CHOP Hypertension Program cofounder Dr. Kevin Meyers said.

Mila's favorite color was pink, and when you look at the Philadelphia skyline on the night of Friday, May 16, 2025, you will see several buildings glow pink.

The Magical Mila Foundation shared about the special occasion in a social media post, saying in part:

"Philly, TONIGHT is the night! 💖💫

Join us in lighting up the city in pink as we raise awareness for NF1 and support The Magical Mila Foundation and the #BPUnder3 initiative. The city will be glowing PINK in honor of Mila and NF Awareness Month—come out, show your support, and stand with us."

"We just feel like it's the most beautiful, magical way to remember her," said Jessica.

Since Mila died six years ago, the Magical Mila Foundation has raised over $800,000 and launched the "BP Under 3" campaign.

For more information about the Magical Mila Foundation, visit magicalmilafoundation.org.