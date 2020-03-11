Lower Providence Police Officer Tests Positive for New Coronavirus

An employee of Lower Providence Township has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the township announced Wednesday.

The township did not say where the employee works. The Montgomery County health office is working to determine who the employee came into contact with while infected and before isolating themself.

That group could include township staff and members of the public, the township said. Public health officials will reach out to anyone who they believe may have come into contact with the employee.

The township urged anyone who feels they may have been exposed and is showing symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home and contact their doctor.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath and can appear anywhere from two to fourteen days after exposure.