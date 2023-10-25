Beware! Local doctors share Halloween makeup, costume contacts safety tips

Are you planning on dressing up and doing your makeup for Halloween? If so, you might want to think twice about the products you may put on your face.

Doctors from Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia share critical information about Halloween eye safety.

Halloween Safety Tips

Makeup

Do not reuse last year's Halloween makeup because it could lead to irritation and infection. Make sure you dispose of your makeup after three months.

False lashes

False eyelashes are pretty but could pose risks if they are not applied by an experienced esthetician using proper hygiene. Make sure the lash glue that is being used has been tested for allergies.

Props

Yes, props can be fun, however, if your costumes need items such as swords, arrows and other pointy objects, use eye projection to void potential risk to your vision.

Colored contacts

Using non-prescription colored contacts that are not designed for you could cause damage to your eye or vision. Additionally, non-prescription colored contacts could create a lack of airflow and bacteria or deposit buildup. Friction from the lens could result in issues such as scratches and ulcers, infections and irreversible vision loss.