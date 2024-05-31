Break a sweat to start Pride Month while supporting Philadelphia LGBTQ+ health center

You can sweat for a cause as Pride Month gets underway in Philadelphia.

Gyms across Philadelphia are teaming up this weekend to raise money for the Mazzoni Center. The Center provides resources to LGBTQIA+ individuals in the region, including health care, gender-affirming care, mental health services, access to food and more.

One of the center's board members, Dylan Van Duyne, had the idea to merge two of his passions, to raise money for the cause.

“Pride is an exciting time of the year,” said Van Duyne. “It’s one of my favorite times of the year. I also think Pride, at it’s core to me, is about removing barriers and increasing access.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Van Duyne is a fitness instructor. He, along with his co-workers, organized the Philly Fitness Pride Kickoff. In total, 11 local gyms are participating in this weekend’s fundraiser:

Saturday, June 1

Solidcore - Center City - 7 a.m.

Unite - 8 a.m.

F45 - South St - 11 a.m.

Revel Ride - 11 a.m.

Arena - 11:30 a.m.

Cyclebar - 12:30 p.m.

Barry’s - 12:50 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Soul Cycle - 8:30 a.m.

Solidcore - Rittenhouse - 9 a.m.

Solidcore - Nolibs - 1:30 p.m.

Solidcore - Bryn Mawr - 4 p.m.

One of the gyms participating is Unite Fitness in Rittenhouse. Master Coach, Parker Lloyd, is teaching the class. They’ll take you through a mixture of cardio and strength training, while blasting a fire playlist.

“I want them to feel excited,” Lloyd said. “I want them to feel like they’re about to go to a concert.”

As a nonbinary coach, Lloyd says they’re passionate about making sure everyone in their class feels confident and welcome.

“I think a lot of people undersell themselves,” said Lloyd. “I always love to see the surprise when people come out of a class being like, ‘oh my God I was so much stronger than I originally thought!’ I just love supporting people in that way and making them discover their strength.”