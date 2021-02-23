Find Resources for Mental Health Support and Treatment

If you’re experiencing depression or anxiety, you’re not alone. Find out how to help yourself and your loved ones through emotionally challenging times.
Learn more at ibx.com/knowyourmind.
Did you know that you can always talk to your healthcare provider about your thoughts and feelings? If you’re worried that you might get flustered during your appointment and forget what you wanted to share, this guide can help you prepare for your visit.
Know Your Mind
Emergency Resources
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:
Call 1-800-273-8255 for free and confidential support.
Crisis Text Line:
Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor
Local help
Pennsylvania
- City of Philadelphia Network of Care for Behavioral Health
- Healthymindsphilly.org
- Berks County
- Bucks County
- Chester County
- Delaware County
- Lehigh County
- Montgomery County
- Northampton County
Delaware
New Jersey