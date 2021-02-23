Know Your Mind

Find Resources for Mental Health Support and Treatment

NBC10 is partnering with Independence Blue Cross to help you find mental health resources in your community

A man talks on the phone
If you’re experiencing depression or anxiety, you’re not alone. Find out how to help yourself and your loved ones through emotionally challenging times.

Did you know that you can always talk to your healthcare provider about your thoughts and feelings? If you’re worried that you might get flustered during your appointment and forget what you wanted to share, this guide can help you prepare for your visit.

Know Your Mind Feb 20

Mom Recounts Pandemic's Effect on Mental Health During Her Pregnancy

Sponsored Feb 9

Know Your Mind: Starting the Conversation about Mental Health

Emergency Resources

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:
Call 1-800-273-8255 for free and confidential support.

Crisis Text Line:
Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor

Local help

Pennsylvania

Delaware

New Jersey

