Jefferson Health opens clinic for Philadelphia's older LGBTQIA+ community

Jefferson Health has opened the Jefferson Center for Healthy Aging, a clinic that is focused on providing inclusive and individualized care to Philadelphia's aging LGBTQIA+ community.

The clinic is the first of its kind in the nation to provide LGBTQIA+ affirming primary care dedicated to older adults in the Philadelphia region.

Programs offered at the center include primary care, transgender care and obstetrical/gynecological services. All of the staff are SAGE trained and trained to be gender-affirming providers.

“Today’s LGBTQIA+ older adults have witnessed monumental changes in the world—politically, socially and medically. We owe it to members of these communities to provide accessible, affirming healthcare and community safe havens that take their unique needs into account,” Director of Pride at the Jefferson Center for Healthy Aging Dr. Michael Danielewicz said in a news release.

Jefferson Health held an event to celebrate the grand opening of the center which featured a ceremonial ribbon cutting, speakers, treats, and a drag performance by Philadelphia’s Sandy Beach.

"When you ask people what safe spaces are, there are very few places where most people feel truly safe," Chair of Jefferson’s Department of Family and Community Medicin Dr. Flattau said during the grading opening event. "Safety is about being listened to, being treated the way you want to be based on your values, having your back, and feeling you can be truly who you are and live as yourself."