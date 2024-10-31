A South Jersey hospital now gives parents a new way to connect with their babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Families at Inspira Medical Center Vineland can now use the hospital's 24/7 camera system to monitor their newborns whenever they want, day or night, from virtually anywhere.

The AngelEye Health Camera System, which was recently installed at the Deborah F. Sager NICU, was made possible by a donation from Robert Buono, Sr., to the Deborah F. Sager Memorial Fund.

This technology is HIPAA-compliant, and now families can securely watch their newborn babies on their smartphone, tablet, PC, or even large-screen television at their convenience.

The Kinzler Family

In late September, Inspira Medical Center Vineland became the first hospital in southern New Jersey to offer this technology to its NICU families.

"We are so grateful to Bob and the entire Buono family who generously funded this project in memory of their beloved Rosemary," said Robin Walton, Senior Vice President of External Affairs and Chief Philanthropy Officer for Inspira Health. "Their gift will touch the hearts of NICU families every day by allowing parents and other loved ones to have the reassurance and comfort of seeing their little baby anytime they wish."

A total of 16 cameras have been installed, and to date, every family has consented to utilizing the technology since.

"Being able to provide our families with a window into our NICU can be a great source of comfort to them," said Dawn Goffredo, Assistant Vice President of Maternal Child Health for Inspira Health. "Our moms and dads wish they could spend every moment at their baby's side, but that's not realistic for most families. The camera system is also a blessing for grandparents, siblings and other loved ones who might live out of state or be unable to visit our NICU."