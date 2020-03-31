Watch Our Free Webinar: Preparing for Allergy Season

Staying healthy starts with you, but sometimes you need a partner to keep you on track. Shoprite and Zyrtec invite you to enjoy our latest edition of NBC10's Healthy You: Preparing for Allergy Season webinar.

Watch Shoprite Pharmacist Sandy Kosmaczwesk during our free Healthy You webinar. She's answering all your questions about understanding and treating your allergy symptoms.

Want to submit a question for a future webinar? Click here!

Featured Experts:

Dr. Sandy Kosmaczewski

Pharmacist

Dr. Sandy Kosmaczewski earned her Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of the Sciences of Philadelphia in 2005. Her clerkship experience included rotations in Ambulatory Care at Presbyterian Hospital, Oncology at Einstein Medical Center, Acute Care in the Burn Unit at Crozer Chester Medical Center, and the Office of Medical Informatics at the Federal Drug Administration (FDA). Post-graduation, Sandy held positions at Astra Zeneca and Acme Sav-On Pharmacy prior to joining Zallie’s ShopRite. Currently, she is the lead pharmacist at ShopRite in West Deptford, NJ. In addition, she has her Medication Therapy Management Certification as well as her Immunization License.

Since 2016, Dr. Kosmaczewski spearheaded a flu vaccine program throughout local schools in Gloucester County, immunizing over 3,000 teachers and administrators. She also works closely with local senior communities in preventing possible medication interactions and promoting medication adherence.

In her spare time, she enjoys CrossFit, spending time with family and friends and traveling. Sandy and her husband, Tim, have two daughters and reside in southern NJ.

