CDC Warns of Listeria in Hard-Boiled Eggs That Has Sickened 7, Killed 1

The hard-boiled eggs you are being served could be making you sick.

That’s the message of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as they announced a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes found in hard-boiled eggs supplied to food service providers.

Read the full CDC Food Safety Alert

“CDC is concerned that bulk, fresh hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods of Gainesville, Georgia, are contaminated with Listeria and have made people sick,” CDC said in the Food Safety Alert posted Wednesday night.

One person in Texas has died and four more in other states have been hospitalized as a total of seven people have gotten sick, CDC said. One of those sickness was reported in Pennsylvania.

The potentially sickening eggs were “peeled, hard-boiled, and packaged in plastic pails of various sizes,” then sent to retailers, the CDC said. The eggs could then have been turned into ready-to-eat foods like egg salad, deviled eggs or salads.

“Consumers will not be able to tell if products they’ve purchased from stores contain these eggs,” the CDC said.

The eggs have a 49-day shelf life and the warning covers all bulk eggs, no matter when they need to be used by, the CDC said.

The CDC urged retailers to not use the bulk eggs and to clean surfaces that encountered the contaminated eggs.

As for what consumers – especially people 65 and older, pregnant women, people battling cancer and people on dialysis who are more prone to Listeria – can do, CDC suggests throwing away any store-purchased items using hard-boiled eggs.

People should also thoroughly clean any surfaces where the egg products may have touched, CDC said.

“This advice does not include eggs hard-boiled at home or homemade products made with those eggs, such as egg salad or deviled eggs,” CDC said.