Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz: Know the Signs of Heart Disease

NBC10 Chief Meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz has spent his life predicting what the weather will do. But what he couldn't predict is just how close he came to dying of coronary heart disease.

Now Glenn wants to help make sure you know the signs.

If you feel chest pressure, short of breath, an irregular heart beat or any of these symptoms --weak, dizzy, nausea or sweating -- your body is trying to tell you something.

Please don't ignore it. Get to a doctor and get it checked.

Here is some helpful information on understanding and preventing heart disease:

GLENN'S HEART SURGERY STORY:

GLENN'S GENES PUT HIM AT GREATER RISK --

GLENN'S PRE-SURGERY HEALTH HELPS HIM HEAL --

THE TOUGHEST PART OF RECOVERY FOR GLENN --

HURRICANE'S BACK AT WORK --

View more videos at: http://nbcphiladelphia.com.