Free menstrual products now available across dozens of Pennsylvania state parks

A recent upgrade to Pennsylvania’s state park facilities reflects a growing focus on accessibility and inclusion.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn was joined by First Lady Lori Shapiro and members of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Next Generation Engagement at Kings Gap Environmental Education Center in Cumberland County on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 to announce a new initiative that makes free menstrual products available in 68 state parks across Pennsylvania.

Officials stated that the products are now stocked in park offices, visitor centers, and environmental education centers at participating locations. Signage in English and Spanish will help parkgoers locate where products are available.

“I’ve been so inspired by all the young women I’ve met who are making their voices heard and starting conversations on period poverty — talking so comfortably about something that, for so long, has been a taboo subject,” said First Lady Shapiro. “Thanks to them speaking up, Pennsylvania has taken some major steps to ensure more women have access to basic hygiene supplies throughout the day. We know it is important to continue to lead by example in our Commonwealth, and that’s why today’s announcement is so important to celebrate. I want everyone to be able to enjoy their time outdoors, and DCNR’s work to get free menstrual products in the bathrooms and visitor offices of our state parks is critical to making our outdoor spaces welcoming to everyone.”

“No one should have to cut an outdoor adventure short because of their period. DCNR has you covered,” said Secretary Dunn. “We are committed to creating inclusive, welcoming outdoor spaces — and that means meeting people’s basic needs without stigma or barriers.”

Officials said DCNR will evaluate the program’s success and expand it to additional park locations in the future.

Pennsylvania has 124 state parks, covering 2.2 million acres of forestland, which are open year-round with free entry.