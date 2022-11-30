Early Flu Season Adds Strain on Children's Hospitals Amid COVID, RSV

Feeling sick? An early start to flu season has experts worried, as COVID-19, influenza and RSV surge simultaneously.

Doctors said the flu is reaching its peak about six weeks earlier than past seasons, and it’s not likely to let up with the holidays approaching. Meanwhile COVID-19 has risen 11% over the past two weeks nationally.

"It is concerning that we are seeing a spike this early," said Dr. Claiborne Childs with Mainline Health. "In my experience, January, February tend to be our highest peak of flu virus that we see in patients. So seeing it now in November and December is very concerning."



According to NBC News, New Jersey is one of 23 states where RSV cases are still rising. RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, can be deadly, especially in children. The surge in cases is contributing to a strain on hospitals. NBC News found 69% of pediatric hospital beds are full in New Jersey; 80% are full in Delaware; and 84% are occupied in Pennsylvania.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“When we went in at 3 in the morning the whole ER was packed,” said Amy Nichols, who took her 12-year-old son to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for the flu. “When we came out hours later it was double the amount of people it was a 3 a.m. So it was very concerning.”

Experts say its not too late to get vaccinated against COVID and the flu. They also recommend frequent hand washing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.