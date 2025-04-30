The end is near for Crozer Chester Medical Center in Chester, Pennsylvania, as emergency room services at the Delaware County hospital cease Wednesday morning.

EMS will be on hand at the Crozer Chester on April 30, 2025, as the ER closed at 8 a.m., Delaware County officials said. Amid the ER closure, patients will be transferred to other area hospitals.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Workers on Wednesday morning could be seen taking photos outside the closing ER.

Earlier this month a bankruptcy judge approved the closure of Crozer Health's two hospitals, Crozer Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Crozer Chester is set to fully close on Friday, May 2. Taylor Hospital closed all operations on Friday, April 25, 2025, and then the ER closed on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

"Staff is crying. Really angry," Peggy Malone, a Crozer nurse, told NBC10 last week. "This is a death. This truly is a death to us."

Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park officially closed on Saturday as Crozer Health shuts down operations. NBC10's Siobhan McGirl reports.

The Delaware County Department of Health has a plan in place that includes diverting services to the only two remaining Delaware County hospitals -- Riddle and Mercy Fitzgerald.

Last week, the county issued a statement about its plans amid the closure of the Prospect Holdings-owned medical facilities:

"With the closure of the hospital announced we have enacted our contingency plans for services," the statement said on April 23.

"We recognize the challenge and difficulties that this shortened closure time is bringing, however we will work to ensure all our residents and stakeholders are informed and that services continue seamlessly."