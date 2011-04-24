Dr. Brucker Has a Baby Girl

A new addition to the NBC Philadelphia family entered the world Friday.

Dr. Allison Brucker, the co-host of Thursday afternoon’s HealthWatch Be Well, Stay Well, and her husband Dr. Kevin Cross welcomed a beautiful 7-pound, 5-ounce girl.

The young lady has yet to be named.

Mom, dad, daughter and baby Brucker's two older brothers are all doing well.

Fan, follow and download: Get the latest from NBCPhiladelphia.com anytime, anywhere. Follow NBC10 HealthWatch on Facebook. Sign up for our health newsletter. And, get breaking news delivered right to your mobile phone -- just text PHIBREAKING to 639710 to sign up. (Message and data rates may apply.)