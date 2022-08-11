schooling in a pandemic

Less Than Half of Del. Students Proficient in Reading, Under 25% Proficient in Math

By Randall Chase

Pencil over top of multiple choice test
Getty Images

What to Know

  • The latest round of standardized testing in Delaware found less than one-fourth of high school students proficiently in math and less than half proficient in reading.
  • Results released Tuesday show 47% of high school students were proficient in reading on the SAT, 38% proficient on the essay portion, and 24% in math.
  • Testing of students in grades three through eight found 30% rated proficient in math, and 42% proficient in English language arts.

Less than one-fourth of Delaware high school students scored proficiently in math in standardized testing for the 2021-2022 school year, and less than half were proficient in reading, according to test results released Tuesday.

The results showed 47% of high school students proficient in reading on the SAT, 38% proficient on the essay portion, and 24% proficient in math.

Meanwhile, 30% of students in grades 3-8 were rated proficient in math, and 42% were proficient in English language arts.

In science, 20% of fifth graders, 17% of eighth graders and 26% of high school students were rated proficient.

In social studies, 32% of fourth-graders, 29% of seventh-graders and 24% of 11th graders scored at or above the proficient level.

For years, proficiency on standardized tests has been difficult to achieve for many Delaware school students. In 2019, for example, 53% of students ranked proficient in English language arts, compared to 54% in both 2018 and 2017, and 52% in 2015, the first year that the Smarter Balanced assessment was administered in grades 3-8. In math, 44% were proficient in 2019 and 2018, compared to 45% in 2017 and 39% in 2015.

On the SAT, math proficiency among high school students was 29% in 2017, and 28% in 2018 and 2019. Reading proficiency was 53% in 2017, 50% in 2018 and 48% in 2019. Proficiency on the essay portion fell from 53% in 2017 to 44% in 2018 and 42% in 2019.

The U.S. Department of Education waived student assessment requirements in the 2019-2020 academic year because of coronavirus-related school closures, and student participation on standardized tests fell sharply last year.

Among students who did take standardized assessments in the 2020-2021 school year, 41% in grades 3-8 ranked proficient in English language arts, and 26% were proficient in math. On last year’s SAT, 49% were proficient in reading, 44% on the essay portion, and 28% in math.

State education officials suggested that school closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic were at least partly to blame for the latest results, which they said will serve as a “baseline for pandemic recovery.”

“Providing educational opportunities this summer has been a priority because we know students are continuing to recover from pandemic-related unfinished learning,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said in a statement. “Recovery doesn’t happen overnight, and our educators are committed to continuing to meet students where they are to provide them the supports and learning time they need to succeed.”

This article tagged under:

schooling in a pandemicDelawarestandardized tests
