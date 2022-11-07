Delaware County Memorial Hospital Ordered by Pa. to Suspend ER Services

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is suspending emergency room services and imposing a ban on admissions at Delaware County Memorial Hospital — effective Nov. 7 — because of alleged “serious violations” of state health regulations, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The Drexel Hill medical center is part of Crozer Health, which is owned by California-based hospital management company Prospect Medical Holdings.

The health system's failure to provide diagnostic imaging coverage for the hospital, including the emergency department, is the primary violation of the state Health Care Facilities Act and state regulations cited by the health department in its letter to Crozer Health on Friday, reported PBJ.com.

Crozer Health CEO Anthony Esposito said Saturday morning that the health system is preparing to comply with the order and has alerted emergency medical service providers and nearby emergency departments, including those at its own Taylor Hospital and Crozer-Chester Medical Center, that are prepared to see patients.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

PBJ.com has a look at what led up to the emergency department closure, click here.

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal.