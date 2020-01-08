Death by Alcohol: More People Are Dying From Drinking Too Much

The yearly total of alcohol-related deaths for people ages 16 and over more than doubled between 1999 and 2017

The number of alcohol-related deaths has grown rapidly in recent decades, according to a new analysis of death certificates, NBC News reports. The research, published Wednesday in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research, is from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, part of the National Institutes of Health.

The yearly total of alcohol-related deaths for people ages 16 and over more than doubled, from 35,914 in 1999 to 72,558 in 2017. There were almost 1 million such deaths overall in that time.

While middle-age men accounted for the majority of those deaths, women — especially white women — are catching up, the study found. That's concerning in part because women's bodies tend to be more susceptible to the effects of alcohol.

Health

Flu Season 8 hours ago

Philly Hospitals Deal With Seasonal Sicknesses

Flu Season 8 hours ago

Flu Cases Rise While Flu Shots Decrease in Delaware

"Women are at greater risk than men at comparable levels of alcohol exposure for alcohol-related cardiovascular diseases, certain cancers, alcohol-related liver disease and acute liver failure due to excessive drinking," the study authors wrote.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us