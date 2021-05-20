Philadelphia

CVS Adds Mental Health Services at 11 Philly Area MinuteClinics

Night and weekend appoints are being offered

By John George | Philadelphia Business Journal

A pharmacist works at the CVS pharmacy at Target in the Tenleytown area of Washington, March 17, 2020.
Carolyn Kaster/AP

CVS Health said Wednesday it has launched mental health counseling and care services at 11 of its Philadelphia and South Jersey MinuteClinics in response to the increased need for such aid since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The 11 CVS HealthHUB store locations have added licensed clinical social workers to their MinuteClinic staffs to provide customers with mental health assessments, referrals, counseling and personalized care plans either in-person or via telehealth. Night and weekend appoints are being offered.

“With the addition of these new services, we’re now able to offer the community an innovative, straight-forward approach to mental health care counseling,” said Angela Patterson, chief nurse practitioner officer at MinuteClinic and a CVS Health vice president.

