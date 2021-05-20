CVS Adds Mental Health Services at 11 Philly Area MinuteClinics

CVS Health said Wednesday it has launched mental health counseling and care services at 11 of its Philadelphia and South Jersey MinuteClinics in response to the increased need for such aid since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The 11 CVS HealthHUB store locations have added licensed clinical social workers to their MinuteClinic staffs to provide customers with mental health assessments, referrals, counseling and personalized care plans either in-person or via telehealth. Night and weekend appoints are being offered.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“With the addition of these new services, we’re now able to offer the community an innovative, straight-forward approach to mental health care counseling,” said Angela Patterson, chief nurse practitioner officer at MinuteClinic and a CVS Health vice president.

Read more about CVS' mental health services at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Keep up with all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.