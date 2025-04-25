With the closure of two Crozer Health hospitals just days away, the Delaware County Department of Health looked to answer questions and hear concerns from the community.

The April 25, 2025, town hall in Chester, Pennsylvania, was livestreamed by Chester on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1CaoJ72yuN

The meeting -- fiery at times -- lasted about two hours. Officials told the crowd they are working to plug some of the gaps in care and emergency needs.

Part of the plan includes the only two remaining Delaware County hospitals -- Riddle and Mercy Fitzgerald.

Crozer Taylor Hospital is set to close on Monday, April 28, 2025, with Crozer-Chester Medical Center set to close Friday, May 2.

Earlier in the week, the county issued a statement about its plans amid the closure of the Prospect-owned medical facilities:

"With the closure of the hospital announced we have enacted our contingency plans for services," the statement said on April 23. "Although Crozer is on diversion for medical emergencies to their emergency room, Crozer-Chester Medical Center will still be taking crisis emergencies, including involuntary commitment of individuals experiencing a mental health crisis through Monday, April 28 at 8am."

"Individuals and entities can still receive full services, including admission, up until that point.

"The County will have contracts in place with other providers to pick up those services on Monday, April 28 so that there is no gap in service. We will announce those providers and start dates as soon as agreements are finalized.

"We recognize the challenge and difficulties that this shortened closure time is bringing, however we will work to ensure all our residents and stakeholders are informed and that services continue seamlessly."

County officials also said they are working to help thousands of Crozer Health employees who are going to be out of work to find new jobs.

Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor said the county is planning virtual fairs along with onsite events with their workforce development team to help those being laid off, reports NBC10’s newsgathering partner KYW Newsradio.