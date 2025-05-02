Delaware County's Crozer-Chester hospital to cease operations Friday

After months of efforts to save Crozer-Chester Medical Center, the Upland, Pennsylvania, hospital permanently closes Friday.

The last couple dozen patients being treated at the hospital as of Wednesday were set to be transferred ahead of the 8 a.m. closing on May 2, 2025, Delaware County said.

The Crozer-Chester ER closed Wednesday morning as workers could be seen taking photos outside the closing ER.

Earlier this month a bankruptcy judge approved Prospect Holdings' planned closure of Crozer Health's two hospitals, Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital.

Taylor Hospital closed all operations last week.

"Staff is crying. Really angry," Peggy Malone, a Crozer nurse, told NBC10 last week. "This is a death. This truly is a death to us."

Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park officially closed on Saturday as Crozer Health shuts down operations. NBC10's Siobhan McGirl reports.

The Delaware County Department of Health has a plan in place that includes diverting services to the only two remaining Delaware County hospitals -- Riddle and Mercy Fitzgerald.

Last week, the county issued a statement about its plans amid the closure of the Prospect Holdings-owned medical facilities:

"With the closure of the hospital announced we have enacted our contingency plans for services," the statement said on April 23.

"We recognize the challenge and difficulties that this shortened closure time is bringing, however we will work to ensure all our residents and stakeholders are informed and that services continue seamlessly."