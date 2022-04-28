Community Health Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) _ Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in its first quarter.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for asset impairment costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.16 billion.

Community Health Systems expects full-year earnings to be 75 cents to $1.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.6 billion to $13.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYH