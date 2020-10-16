Colts Close Practice Facility After Positive Tests for Virus

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility after “several individuals” tested positive for COVID-19.

The team wrote on Twitter on Friday that it will work remotely. The Colts are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

“This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests,” the Colts said. “In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols.”

In other NFL coronavirus developments:

— The Cleveland Browns, who played the Colts on Sunday, had zero positive tests Friday morning and their building is open. The negatives included one for star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was ill and sent home Thursday.

— The Atlanta Falcons on Friday resumed in-person work at their facility under more stringent safety measures. The team had closed the building Thursday following a second positive test for COVID-19.

— The Tennessee Titans played Tuesday following a 16-day layoff because of an outbreak.

— The New England Patriots have twice had their original Week 5 matchup against Denver postponed following four positive coronavirus tests by players. They’re set to play Sunday.

The Falcons are under the NFL’s supplemental intensive protocols as they regroup for Sunday's game at Minnesota.

Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Tuesday and the second person, who is not a player, subsequently tested positive.

The additional protocols the Falcons must follow include daily testing and masks worn at all times. Meetings must be held virtually or outdoors or in a large indoor room with 6-foot social distancing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL