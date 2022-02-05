Chrishell Stause Honors Late Parents by Urging Fans to Get Cancer Screenings

Chrishell Stause remembered both of her late parents with a touching Instagram post on World Cancer Day.

The "Selling Sunset" star shared two throwback pictures of her parents on social media after her mother died in July 2020 from the same type of lung cancer that claimed her father's life in April 2019.

"Today is #worldcancerday and it was 2 years to the day that I found out my mom was suffering from the same lung cancer that took my dad the year before," she said. "PLEASE get your checkups and second opinions. 🙏🏼"

"There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t wish we caught it sooner so we could have maybe had more time together," Stause continued. "My heart is with all of you that have lost someone to this terrible disease. My parents were always the life of the party🥰 I had a dream last night with them laughing so vividly. 🥰"

In her post, Strause said that she wished she had saved more memories with her late parents.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"I wish we took more pictures and videos when we were together. I wish I didn’t hold a grudge so long on things when they were just trying their best," she added.

At the end of her post, the Hollywood Hills real estate agent urged fans and followers to treasure time with their loved ones.

"If anyone is reading this and mad at a loved one — Life is truly too short. Please let it go if you can. Try and see things from where they are coming from and the tools that they have. I miss you, every day," Stause said.

Two years ago, Stause opened up about her mother's death on Instagram. In an emotional post, she said that it was "heartbreaking" to watch her mother take her "last labored breath." However, she also found "peace" knowing that her mom had reunited with her dad.

"I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could," Stause said.

When her father died in 2019, Stause also took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of them together.

"I grew up in an unconventional family and my dad was a drummer-the heartbeat of the music," she said on Instagram when announcing his death. "Today we lost the heartbeat of our family but I am happy knowing he took his music to heaven. It just got a lot more rock and roll up there. We love you so much."

Related:

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: