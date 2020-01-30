Federal health officials have expanded the number of U.S. airports conducting coronavirus screenings from five to 20, with Philadelphia International Airport among them.

The move comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also issued a warning that travelers should avoid all nonessential travel to China.

Airports in cities that include San Diego, Seattle, Detroit, Miami and Honolulu are also slated to begin screenings. Screenings were already taking place at Los Angeles International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, and Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airports will screen passengers arriving from China for possible symptoms of the virus. As the CDC explains on its website, travelers arriving from China will be required to answer a questionnaire about their travel and possible symptoms. CDC staff also will take the temperature of each traveler and examine them for a cough or difficulty breathing.

