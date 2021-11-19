Camden County Urging Vaccines Amid Hepatitis A Scare at Starbucks

Camden County health officials are warning anyone who recently ate or grabbed a cup of coffee at a Gloucester Township Starbucks location that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

A worker at the Starbucks at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township tested positive for hep A and "worked through the infectious period" in November, the Camden County Health Department said Thursday. The county became aware of the potential exposure on Wednesday.

Here is what you need to know if you have recently been to the restaurant:

The person with hepatitis A worked on Thursday, Friday and Saturday over the first two weeks of November -- Nov. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13.

The health department urged anybody who visited the coffee shop during those days to get a hepatitis A vaccine.

The county is holding a vaccine clinic to any patrons potentially exposed. The clinic at the Camden County Sustainable Facility at 508 Lakeland Road will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Starbucks is next to a Pizza Hut and a Saladworks and near the Planet Fitness along Blackwood Clementon Road.

The county inspected the Starbucks and found "no evidence of food safety violations," the county said.

“The county health department has been working closely with the patient and the staff at the Starbucks to address the situation,” Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako said. “Our highest priority is ensuring everyone involved remains safe and healthy. The patient is not currently working, and close contacts have been identified. We encourage anyone who may believe they were exposed to get vaccinated against hepatitis A by calling the county health department or your primary care physician.”

You could have contracted the contagious liver disease even if you have yet to experience symptoms as it takes two to four weeks -- in most cases -- and up to seven weeks for symptoms to surface.

"Symptoms of hepatitis A can last up to 2 months and include fatigue, nausea, stomach pain, and jaundice," the CDC says.

"Individuals should receive the vaccine as soon as possible but no later than 14 days after contact," the county said.

All the workers at the Starbucks were vaccinated. Indoor dining at the Starbucks location remained closed Friday, however, the drive-thru would be open.

Anyone with questions can contact the Camden County Health Department at (856) 549-0530 or their primary care physician.