The best deals for back to school supplies? When does school start? How might the rise of artificial intelligence impact my student?

NBC10 is planning to answer these questions and more this week as we take a look at all the preparations needed as students in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, New Jersey and Delaware prepare to head back to school.

For Monday, NBC10's Matt DeLucia sat down with Dr. Rob Danoff, a physician with Jefferson Health, to learn some ways to make sure your child is healthy for the upcoming school year.

And, according to Danoff, one of the most important places to start, as students get ready to head back to school, is making sure kids are getting enough sleep.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Get them back into the sleeping habits," Danoff told NBC10. "Try to get them to bed earlier and wake up earlier so it’s not a shock when they go to school."

Danoff also noted that kids need to be up to date on their vaccines and have had regular physicals as well.

Also, he said kids need to make sure they have recently visited a dentist and have had their eyes examined, in order to be at their best for school.

But, also, before sending the kids off to school, Danoff told NBC10 that parents need to make sure their kids' backpacks aren't overloaded or too heavy to carry easily, as children can develop back problems from being over encumbered by a stuffed backpack.

"A lot of times I’ll see kids pack backpacks like they're going away for a month on vacation. So, you want wide straps and the bags should contain no more than 10 to 20 percent of child’s body weight," he said.

As for the start of school, that all depends on where your child goes. Some districts in the Philadelphia suburbs already welcomed back students this week, while others like the School District of Philadelphia won't start until the traditional start time after Labor Day. Private schools can opt to start on their own timetable.

Look forward to more stories to help you get your loved ones ready to head back to school all week long on NBC10.