Are eggs safe to eat as bird flu spreads? Food to eat and avoid

Americans are not the only ones getting sick from the flu this year.

An ongoing bird flu outbreak has infected millions of wild birds, commercial poultry and backyard flocks in the U.S. since January 2022, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the first time, the virus also spread to dairy cows last year, with almost 1,000 herds affected in 16 states since then.

There's an outbreak in humans, too — since 2024, there have 67 confirmed cases and one death in the U.S., per the CDC. In most cases, the person's exposure was from an infected animal. There are no confirmed instances of bird flu spreading from person to person.

Bird flu, caused by the H5N1 strain of the influenza A virus, is a serious infection that can lead to severe illness or death, so to contain the outbreaks, millions of bird have been killed. As a result, egg prices have soared, and more shelves in grocery stores are empty.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

You may be wondering if eggs and other poultry products are still safe to eat. Here’s what we know so far about what’s safe to have on your table amid the bird flu outbreak.

Are eggs safe to eat?

There is currently no evidence anyone in the U.S. with bird flu was infected after eating cooked poultry products; however, uncooked poultry products may have been the source of a small number of cases in Southeast Asia, according to the World Health Organization.

So, the CDC says if eggs are cooked properly, they are safe to eat.

This means cooking eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, which kills bacteria and viruses, including bird flu.

Experts also say eggs contaminated with bird flu are unlikely to make it to your kitchen because there are several safeguards in place. For example, farmers who notice a sick bird tend to cull the rest of the flock to stop the virus from spreading. Additionally, sick birds usually die before they can lay any infected eggs. Federal regulations also require eggs that receive a grade from the U.S. Department of Agriculture are sanitized before being sold.

Are chicken and beef safe to eat?

Because the bird flu outbreak is affecting both cows and chickens, you may be wondering if their meat is safe to eat. And the answer is yes, if it's cooked properly, per the CDC.

The CDC recommends cooking poultry to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit and whole cuts of beef to 145 degrees Fahrenheit, then rest for 3 minutes.

Keep raw poultry and beef separate from other cooked and uncooked foods.

Are there any foods you should avoid due to bird flu?

The CDC says it's unknown at this point whether drinking raw milk from infected cows or related products can cause bird flu in humans.

But regardless of whether there's a bird flu outbreak, public health authorities say you should only consume pasteurized dairy products, as pasteurizing kills both bacteria and viruses.

Raw milk and anything made with it may be contaminated with germs that can cause serious disease, including campylobacter, E. coli, listeria, salmonella, brucella and coxiella burnetii.

The CDC recommends also exercising caution in consuming products made from raw milk, such as certain soft cheeses, ice creams and yogurts.

The testing will begin Dec. 16.

Other bird flu safety tips

Health officials emphasize the current risk to the general public from bird flu is low — though some people are at higher risk, such as farmworkers, wildlife and slaughterhouse workers, veterinary staff and those with backyard flocks.

Bird flu is a respiratory virus, like COVID or the common cold, and humans get sick after breathing in the virus particles or by coming in contact with something contaminated by viruses, then touching their mouth, eyes or nose.

There are no confirmed cases of bird flu spreading from human to human, though experts are monitoring the virus closely it continues to mutate.

Decrease you risk of bird flu by taking these precautions:

Get your flu shot. Although the flu vaccine doesn’t protect against avian flu, it reduces the likelihood of getting infected with influenza and bird flu simultaneously.

Avoid touching birds or other animals that may be infected.

Take proper cautions with backyard flocks, such as separating pets from livestock, not putting birds near your face, and washing your hands after any contact.

Do not touch sick or dead birds without proper protective equipment.

Change clothes and footwear, and shower after working with birds or dairy cows.

Wash your hands after touching animals and before eating or drinking. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

This story originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: