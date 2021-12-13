Alison Beam

Alison Beam to Step Down as Pennsylvania's Acting Health Secretary

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Alison Beam, Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary, will depart at the end of December.
  • Beam guided the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response. She oversaw vaccine distribution and imposed a mask mandate for schools that was struck down by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court last week.
  • Keara Klinepeter, the Health Department's executive deputy secretary, will take over as acting secretary. The Wolf administration did not give a reason for Beam’s departure.

Pennsylvania's acting health secretary will resign her post and depart the Wolf administration at the end of December, the governor's office announced Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Alison Beam had served in an acting role since January, when Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tapped her to replace Dr. Rachel Levine, who left for the Biden administration.

Beam, who had previously served as Wolf's deputy chief of staff, guided the state's COVID-19 pandemic response over the past year. She oversaw vaccine distribution and imposed a mask mandate for schools that was struck down by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court last week.

Health

schooling in a pandemic 6 hours ago

Some Bucks County School Districts Make Face Masks Optional

exercise Dec 11

Can Rigorous Exercise Lead to a Heart Attack? Experts Discuss

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

Keara Klinepeter, the Health Department's executive deputy secretary, will take over as acting secretary, Wolf said.

The administration did not give a reason for Beam's resignation. Wolf is heading into the last year of his governorship.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Alison BeamPennsylvaniacoronavirus in pennsylvaniaHealth SecretaryKeara Klinepeter
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us