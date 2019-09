The New York State Department of Health said lab tests showed extremely high levels of vitamin E acetate in nearly all of the analyzed samples of products that contained cannabis.

Health officials in New York say vitamin E acetate is now a focus of their investigation into vaping-related respiratory illnesses that have sickened 34 people in that state, NBC News reported.

There have been 358 confirmed or suspected cases reported by state health departments nationwide.

An announcement is expected from the FDA on Friday about their investigation into the illnesses.