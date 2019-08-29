Vaping-Related Lung Disease Cases Surge to Nearly 300 Nationwide

In this Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, photo, a woman smokes a Juul Labs Inc. e-cigarette in Brooklyn, New York.

At least 298 people have been hospitalized nationwide with severe lung disease apparently related to vaping, NBC News reports.

The new number — a more than 50% jump from what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last Friday — is the result of data collected from state health departments by NBC News.

And now the health department in Milwaukee is taking the bold step of telling its residents in a health alert to stop using any kind of vaping device — immediately.

The department cites 16 people in Wisconsin who have been diagnosed with what health officials there are calling "severe chemical pneumonia" after vaping either nicotine or marijuana oils, extracts or concentrates.