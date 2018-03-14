In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco.

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of controversial blood testing start-up Theranos, has been charged with "massive fraud" by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the regulatory agency said Wednesday.

CNBC reported that Holmes allegedly raised more than $700 million from late 2013 to 2015 while "deceiving investors by making it appear as if Theranos had successfully developed a commercially-ready portable blood analyzer that could perform a full range of laboratory tests from a small sample of blood."

She and former Theranos president Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who was also charged, deceived investors by "hosting misleading technology demonstrations, and overstating the extent of Theranos' relationships with commercial partners and government entities, to whom they had also made misrepresentations," the SEC said.

Wall Street Journal investigations that questioned how effective Theranos' blood testing technology really was punctured the reputation of the once high-flying start-up.