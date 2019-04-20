Measles Count Rises in NY County at Heart of Outbreak

New efforts are underway in the fight to control the growing measles outbreak in Rockland County. Rana Novini reports.

The measles outbreak in Rockland County is continuing to grow, with 194 confirmed cases as of Friday, according to data posted by the county.

Earlier this week, county officials outlined a new plan to combat the measles outbreak the area has been grappling with for months.

More than 80% of the cases have impacted those 18 years of age or younger. Officials say they believe there are many more that are unreported.

Officials announced Tuesday the new order that calls for anyone who contracts measles or who is unvaccinated and exposed to measles to stay home for a determined amount of time, while being banned from public indoor and outdoor places. If they violate this order, they could be subject to a $2,000 per day fine.

According to officials, there have been a number of complications related to the disease. Five people are in intensive care, including an infant, due to measles. Additionally, officials say, there has been one premature birth because of the disease.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day enacted a 30-day order on March 26 that banned unvaccinated people under 18 from gathering places including schools, stores and churches.

A state judge issued a preliminary injunction against the county's emergency order April 5.