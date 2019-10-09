Women are sharing their stories on social media of pregnancy discrimination in support of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who came under attack from conservative outlets this week over her claim that she was fired for being pregnant, NBC News reports.

"[I]f you don't understand what this furor over the Elizabeth Warren pregnancy firing story is about, ask pretty much any woman in your life over 35," culture writer Anne Helen Petersen wrote on Twitter, prompting some to respond with their personal experiences.

A flurry of blogs and online outlets also came to Warren’s defense, posting stories such as "Elizabeth Warren's critics forgot: Pregnancy lasts for nine months," "If You Think Elizabeth Warren Is Lying, You’ve Never Been a Woman in the Workplace," and "Elizabeth Warren’s Pregnancy Story Is All Too Common. We Know Because We Live It."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who has not endorsed a candidate in the Democratic primary, shared on Twitter that she was asked just this year if a job offer could be rescinded if a person was pregnant. (It has been illegal to do so for more than 40 years.)