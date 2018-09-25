Penn State Student Treated for Bacterial Meningitis

What to Know A student at Penn State University’s University Park campus is recovering from bacterial meningitis, the school confirmed.

The case of meningococcal meningitis was confirmed by local health officials Monday.

The student was treated for the infection and is recovering at the Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Penn State’s University Health Services is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to monitor the case. Those who were in close contact with the student were notified and given antibiotic prophylaxis.

Meningococcal meningitis is a form of bacterial meningitis treated with antibiotics. Bacterial meningitis causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord membranes.

Symptoms include a sudden onset of fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, confusion and an altered mental state.

Bacterial meningitis is spread through close contact with an infected person, including kissing, sharing food and beverage or breathing in bacteria spread by sneezing or coughing.

Learn more about bacterial meningitis, including treatment and prevention, here.