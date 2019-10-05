Online birth control services, which have grown in popularity in recent years, do a good job of screening women for health conditions that may become dangerous when taking birth control pills, according to a new study that sent "secret" shoppers to test the safety of these companies, NBC News reports.

The study, published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine, aimed to address concerns over online birth control sites and apps, which make access to birth control as simple as downloading an app or filling out a form online.

“Given all the concerns regarding the quality of these companies, they actually appear to be very safe for women to use,” said lead study author Tara Jain, a candidate for a joint medical degree and an MBA at Harvard University.