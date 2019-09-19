Instagram Cracks Down on Weight Loss, Cosmetic Surgery Ads

Instagram will be rolling out new policies to combat ads that promote weight loss products, especially for users who are known to be minors. Kris Sanchez reports.

Instagram will be rolling out new policies to combat ads that promote weight loss products, especially for users who are known to be minors.

Instagram users under the age of 18 will no longer see posts promoting weight loss products or cosmetic surgery when the posts direct customers to purchase a product, including when posts provide a discount code or a price (Instagram does not allow direct links in posts).

The site may remove a post altogether if it includes unrealistic claims about a diet or weight loss product clearly promoted for sale. Instagram’s policies never allowed such promotions, but a call for further action was prompted after an influx of influencers and celebrities such as the Kardashians and Jenners caused critics to speak out.

View this post on Instagram Detoxing with @fittea 💜 it tastes amazing and the ingredients are all natural 🍵 #ad A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Emma Collins, Instagram’s public policy manager, said in a written statement that the company is working to “reduce the pressure that people can feel sometimes as a result of social media.” She said Instagram wants to be a “positive place for everyone that uses it.”

The new policy also affects Facebook, Instagram’s parent company.

Actress Jameela Jamil, a proponent of the policy change and founder of body-positive page “I Weigh,” took to Twitter Wednesday to celebrate.

“This is just the beginning of our efforts at ‘I Weigh’ but for now, it has been incredible to work alongside Instagram and their experts to create policies to protect people from irresponsible influencers who sell bogus products to their followers. Thank you for helping us,” Jamil Tweeted.