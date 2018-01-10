The scourage of opioids and heroin has reached disastrous proportions in Pennsylvania, prompting Gov. Tom Wolf to declare a statewide disaster emergency to combat the epidemic.

The governor will make the declaration at a 2 p.m. event at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg.

Similar to a response to a major weather event like a hurricane, the declaration is expected to temporarily remove red-tape restrictions that could be barriers to providing more resources to fight the epidemic.

Exact details on what the declaration will mean for those addicted to the illicit and prescription drugs will come with the governor's announcement. Check back on this page for an update.

The opioid epidemic has hit the commonwealth hard over the past few years. More than 4,600 people died from drug overdoses in 2016, one of the highest numbers in the United States, according to medical examiner data compiled by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Opioids were present in 85 percent of those deaths.

The proliferation of illicit fentanyl, a opioid designed for use in medical settings that can cause an overdose in minuscule amount, has been a principal cause in large jumps in overdoses and deaths. Cities and states across the country have been grappling with the same issue.

Last year, Philadelphia began implementing recommendations from Mayor Jim Kenney's Heroin Task Force including increasing access to medicine-assisted treatment and court diversion programs. The Philadelphia Fire Department will launch an EMS unit this summer that's dedicated to responding specifically to drug overdoses in the city's Kensington and Fairhill neighborhoods.



Unlike past drug epidemics, rural and suburban counties across Pennsylvania have seen high casualties from opioids, which range in form from street heroin to prescription painkillers like Percocet, OxyContin, and Vicodin. Nationally, the crisis has cut life expectancy for 2nd year.

Wolf has made the fight against the opioid crisis a major area of focus for his administration. The state launched a prescription drug monitoring program to cut down on doctor shopping and identify pill mills. His administration also provided funding to create treatment centers of excellence and increase access to the overdose reversal drug naloxone, known by the brand name Narcan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates this afternoon.

