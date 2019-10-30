FDA Approves Cheaper Meds for Dogs With Separation Anxiety

In this Aug. 30, 2019, photo, Xena, a five-month-old Boerboel puppy, looks on through a fence on the property of Barbarian Boerboels, a breeder in Washington state owned by Danny and wife Paula Gibson. Boerboels, also known as South African Mastiffs, literally translates as "farmers dog" and their fiercely territorial nature means they are perfectly suited to guarding homesteads.

Owners of anxious dogs will soon have a generic option for calming pets with separation anxiety, NBC News reported.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced the approval of clomipramine hydrochloride, a generic for the brand name drug Clomicalm, for dogs ages 6 months and up who have fears or underlying anxiety about being left alone. It is meant to be used along with behavioral training.

Separation anxiety is one of the most common behavioral problems in dogs, and is diagnosed in up to 40 percent of dogs referred to behavioral practices in North America, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Reactions to being separated are normal in young puppies, the AMVA says. In slightly older dogs, however, separation anxiety can become problematic. Symptoms can include inappropriate urination and defecation, vocalization and destructiveness. Less common signs of separation anxiety are excessive licking or tail chewing and aggressiveness.