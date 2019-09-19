The state of Pennsylvania declared an outbreak of Hepatitis A in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, health officials will set up a free vaccine clinic in Kensington, where many people are contracting Hep A.

What to Know Anyone who has had doughnuts from Yumcious Donuts in Kensington between August 20 and Sept. 4 is advised to get vaccinated.

A worker at the doughnut shop located at the Quick Stop has acute Hepatitis A.

The Kensington neighborhood has been dealing with a Hep. A outbreak this summer.

A worker at a Kensington neighborhood doughnut shop has acute Hepatitis A, leading the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to urge that people get vaccinated.

The person with Hep A worked at Yumcious Donuts located at the Quick Stop at 3001 Kensington Ave. between Aug. 20 and Sept. 4, the health department said Thursday.

The city health department says the risk of Hepatitis A infection is "very low," but still recommended that people who purchased or ate doughnuts from the shop during the two-week period get a Hep A vaccine as soon as possible.

“People who have previously received two doses of Hepatitis A vaccine or have had Hepatitis A in the past do not need to be vaccinated,” the city said.

Hep A is a communicable disease that targets the liver and is spread through fecal matter coming in contact with the mouth from contaminated food or direct contact. Symptoms usually develop within two to six weeks of exposure and can range for mild to severe, the city said.

The Kensington neighborhood has been dealing with a Hep A outbreak that led to the declaration of a public health emergency on Aug. 1. As of Thursday, there have been 290 Hep A cases in Philly so far this year, the city Division of Disease Control said.

Hand washing and vaccination is key in preventing the spread of Hep A.

“Practicing good hand hygiene – including thoroughly washing hands after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food – plays an important role in preventing the spread of Hepatitis A,” the health department said.

People in need of the Hep A vaccine should contact their local health care provider, the city said. The health department provides a list of pharmacies offering the vaccine and offers more about getting the vaccine by calling 215-685-6741.

In an effort to battle Hep A in the Kensington neighborhood, the health department is also giving vaccines at McPherson Square Park on Thursday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A voice message left with Yumcious Donuts was not returned Thursday afternoon.

Here is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s description of Hep A:

“Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, communicable disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV). It is usually transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water. Hepatitis A is a self-limited disease that does not result in chronic infection. Most adults with hepatitis A have symptoms, including fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice, that usually resolve within 2 months of infection; most children less than 6 years of age do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection. Antibodies produced in response to hepatitis A infection last for life and protect against reinfection. The best way to prevent hepatitis A infection is to get vaccinated.”