Finding a cure is the goal of cancer reasearchers everywhere. Many of those doctors and scientists are making breakthroughs in Philadelphia. With NBC10's phone bank, you have the chance to connect directly to them. Specialists from the American Association for Cancer Research will be here Thursday to answer your questions.

Preview of the Progress and Promise Against Cancer Phone Bank

NBC10, Telemundo62 and the American Association for Cancer Research will host a special event Thursday to help you learn more about the progress against cancer - and the promise of better treatment.

We're hosting the first-ever phone bank for Progress and Promise Against Cancer. On Thursday, you can to call in and speak with an AACR expert from a leading cancer center in the Philadelphia area.

Those experts include leading doctors from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; the Drexel University College of Medicine; Fox Chase Cancer Center, a part of the Temple University Health System; the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center of the Thomas Jefferson University; Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine, the Lankenau Institute for Medical Research at Main Line Health; and The Wistar Institute.

These experts will be joined by AACR survivor advocates who are ready to listen to your cancer story and share their own.

To participate in Progress and Promise Against Cancer:

Call or text us at 844-432-AACR(2227)

Email us by clicking here.

Ask questions through social media using the hashtag #PhillyTalksCancer.

Want to get even more involved? The AACR encourages you to register for and join the AACR Runners and Research team participating in the Philadelphia Marathon weekend.

All Nov. 8 registrations will result in a $10 donation to the AACR from the AACR Philadelphia Marathon. Click here to register.

We thank the cancer experts who have volunteered for our event:

We also thank our participating medical institutions:

During the day today, viewers will be able to ask questions of AACR-member cancer physicians and scientists. These experts will be providing information regarding the current state of medical research into cancer treatment. The information they provide does not represent an endorsement by the American Association for Cancer Research, and is not a substitute for your seeing your own doctor to obtain a diagnosis and treatment of your specific medical condition.