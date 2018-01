Alana Mauger from the American Red Cross says there is a blood shortage in the area. There is an urgent need for all blood types, but a critical need for 'O-' and 'B-' blood types. If you are healthy and able to donate, there are drives all month long. (Published Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018)

