Beyonce Knowles and her father Mathew Knowles arrive at the UK film premiere of 'Dreamgirls,' held at Odeon Leicester Square on Jan. 21, 2007 in London, England

Mathew Knowles, the father of singers Beyoncé and Solange, revealed he is a breast cancer survivor and urged other men to get tested for the disease.

The music executive, 67, appeared on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday to talk about his health battle and told host Michael Strahan that he was diagnosed about two months ago after he and his wife noticed small dots of blood on his shirts and the bedsheet.

He said his initial response to the diagnosis was to ask, "Why me?"

"Of all the things I could get, why would I get this?" he told Strahan. "From a man's perspective, I'm thinking, 'Why me?'"

Knowles said he underwent surgery at the end of July and is doing "really good." He said he wanted to share his story to urge other men to get tested for the disease.

"I'm hoping by me coming here today, speaking out, letting folks know that you can survive this. But it has to be early detection. And I can't overemphasize the word early," he said.

According to the American Cancer Society, there will be about 2,670 new cases of invasive breast cancer in men in the U.S. this year and about 500 men will die from the disease. Black men also tend to have a worse prognosis, the organization said.