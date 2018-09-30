A local ACME supermarket lent a huge helping hand to a young girl with special needs.

Tova Erlich, of Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, told NBC10 her 5-year-old daughter Michal suffers from Dup15q, a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by the partial duplication of Chromosome 15, which leads to developmental delays, sensory issues and autism.

Erlich and her daughter often shop at the ACME on Old York Road in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, though it was tough for Michal to get around in the shopping carts due to her disorder.

“The regular carts were not comfortable,” Erlich said.

Erlich asked staff members at the ACME at the beginning of the summer if they could order a Caroline’s Cart, a shopping cart specifically made for people with special needs.

“The manager was so interested and said she would work on it,” Erlich said. “All summer when I went in she would update me on all the ladders they had to climb and people being out on vacation. Finally last week she stopped me and told me they received the cart.”

Michal used her cart for the first time Sunday.

“It has room for her and a 5 point harness,” Erlich said. “I feel so grateful that I have such a great local grocery store.”

A walk raising money for Dup15q awareness will be held on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. in Medford, New Jersey. For information on the event or to donate, click here.