2 More COVID-19 Cases Announced in NJ, Bringing Total to 6

New Jersey officials announced two more people tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients in the state to six.

Officials said Sunday that one male 70-year-old health care worker from Teaneck is in stable condition in a hospital intensive care unit. A 32-year-old man from West New York was also hospitalized but a condition report wasn't available.

Officials haven't been able to talk to either to find out their contacts and exposure. Samples from both have been sent to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Health authorities said they are tracking 27 people in the state, one-third of them in Bergen County.

State Commissioner of Health Judith Persichilli said “as you can see, from north to south, the coronavirus seems to be spreading.” But Gov. Sheila Oliver stressed that the overall risk to the average New Jersey resident remains low.

The new strain of coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China and spread outwardly. Globally, more than 101,000 people had been infected, according to a Johns Hopkins University dashboard of cases, which aggregates various public health sources. In the United States, 240 confirmed cases have been reported, with 14 deaths.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, muscle pain or fatigue and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. The virus has an incubation period – the time between exposure and the first appearance of symptoms – of about five days.

COVID-19 is spread mainly from person-to-person when droplets from an infected person who coughs or sneezes land on someone else’s nose or mouth or enter their lungs, according to the CDC. It can also be spread when someone touches their own mouth, nose and possibly eyes after coming into contact with a surface that has the virus on it.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the CDC recommends frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds – or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol – wiping down dirty surfaces and using the inside of the elbow to cover a cough or sneeze.

Those with the highest risk of contracting the disease are older people with underlying chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, according to the CDC.

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the outbreak of the coronavirus in the U.S. after the legislation passed overwhelmingly in both the House and the Senate. The measure will release funds to federal health agencies.