The federal government ordered Big Tobacco to run ads on prime time television starting Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, telling the public its products are deadly, and that the companies intentionally designed cigarettes to be addictive. (Published Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017)

Big Tobacco Tells Truth About Cigarettes in New Ad Campaign

Smoking just one single cigarette a day can significantly raise your risk of heart disease and stroke, researchers said in a new report that contradicts the notion that cutting way down from heavy smoking drastically reduces risks, NBC News reported.

A team led by Allan Hackshaw at the UCL Cancer Institute at University College London went back through credible health studies dating back to 1946.

For men, smoking one cigarette a day on average raised the risk of heart disease by 48 percent over a non-smoker, while smoking 20 cigarettes a day doubled the risk.

For a woman, smoking one cigarette a day raised the heart disease risk by 57 percent and 20 cigarettes a day raised the risk 2.8 times.

"No safe level of smoking exists for cardiovascular disease,” Hackshaw’s team concluded.

The findings come as the U.S. is considering how to regulate "heat not burn" cigarettes.