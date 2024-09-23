Got big junk? Philly will now haul it away for free

Got a fridge, air conditioning unit or old tire to get rid of, but have no way to haul it away? In an attempt to prevent illegal dumping, Philadelphia is launching a bulk item pickup program.

“This free service assists residents with inoperable bulk items in their homes and limited storage space," Philadelphia Department of Sanitation Commissioner Crystal Jacobs-Shipman said in a Sept. 23, 2024, news release. "They can rely on the Department of Sanitation to pick up their bulk item from their regular trash collection site and properly dispose of them."

So, how will the Residential Bulk Collection Program work? Read on for ansers to your questions.

What items are now eligible for bulk trash pickup in Philadelphia?

"This program is designed to help residents dispose of large metal, household items not picked up during regular trash collection, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and tires," the department of sanitation said.

Among the items that are OK to ask for free pickup:

Refrigerators (empty with doors removed)

Other major appliances, including air conditioners, water heaters, microwaves

Household furniture

Large toys

Flat-screen TVs

Passenger car tires (rims removed; 4 tires = 1 bulk item)

The list of items the city won't pickup include auto parts, construction materials, explosives, hazardous/flammable materials and household trash. Basically, if you don't see it on the list of items above, assume it doesn't qualify.

How do you go about getting your bulk items picked up?

Sanitation workers will grab up to four bulk items from single-family homes and multi-family homes with six or fewer units, the City said.

You can make your bulk pickup requests on the department of sanitation's website. Just click here.

Once you schedule your pickup, you will get a four-letter pickup code and a service request number to use for future inquiries.

"Appointments are limited and will be scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis," the City said.

City workers won't grab your things from inside your home or knock on your door to let you know they arrived, officials said.

You will still need to get the collection items to the curb or rear driveway the night before pickup and want to ensure the big stuff is outside by 7 a.m. on the pickup day.

One last thing: "Label items with your Pickup Code using a marker or sheet of paper and tape," the sanitation folks said.

How does the bulk item pickup work in Philadelphia mayor's One Philly, United City Cleaning Initiative?

"I want residents to know that we are addressing their concerns about ‘Filthadelphia’ at every turn, until Philadelphia is the Safest, Cleanest, Greenest big city in the nation, with Access to Economic Opportunity for All," first-term Democratic Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

Basically, the point is to diminish illegal dumping of large items or making residents have to haul the big stuff themselves.

“This initiative helps discourage illegal dumping and offers residents a convenient solution for getting rid of bulk items without having to transport them to a Sanitation Convenience Center,” Office of Clean and Green Initiatives Director Carlton Williams said.

How is the City alerting people to the bulk trash program?

Ahead of Monday's news release, the sanitation department said it began notifying block captains, community groups and others of the program starting on Sept. 16.