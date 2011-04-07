Kindergarteners Discover “Trash to Treasure” Benefits

At "Land of Children" in Feasterville, Pa., children are indeed learning a lot about the land. They're learning to reduce, reuse and recycle at a very young age.

Kindergarten teacher Maria Kestel came up with the idea a few months ago to creat a "Trash to Treasure" box outside of her classroom where her class can recycle a lot of used items.

The kids will then get to reuse the items for projects and crafts. One of the classe's favorite projects is their "Treasure Sculpture." An item gets taken from the "Trash to Treasure" box every day and added to the "Treasure Sculpture.”

Kestel says her students love to watch the sculpture grow and they think it would be a good idea if everyone recycled.

