Large Bird Flu Outbreak Reported at Knox County Farm

Another large case of bird flu has been confirmed at a farm in Nebraska, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday.

The highly-contagious avian influenza was found on a farm in Knox County in northeast Nebraska along the South Dakota border.

It is the seventh confirmed case of the disease in the state this year, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture said in a news release.

More than 2.1 million laying hens will be euthanized, agriculture officials said. The farm will also be quarantined and a 6.2-mile control zone will be established.

The department also announced that an order prohibiting any type of birds from events such as fairs, expositions, swap meets, exotic sales and live bird auctions has been extended to May 15. It was scheduled to expire on Saturday.