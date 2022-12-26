Ready to Get Rid of Your Christmas Tree? Here's How to Do it Sustainably

The Philadelphia Department of Streets Christmas Tree Recycling Program is returning just after the new year with your chance to mulch it.

From Tuesday, Jan. 3, to Saturday, Jan.14, multiple locations across the city will be accepting untied and undecorated Christmas trees to recycle. The trees will be then sent to a vendor that will chip them and turn them into compost.

Drop Off Locations

15th & Bigler St.

Broad & Christian St.

43rd & Powelton Ave.

Corinthian & Poplar St.

American & Thompson St.

54th & Woodbine Ave.

Wayne Ave & Logan St.

Castor & Foulkrod St.

Cathedral & Ridge Ave.

Gravers Lane & Seminole St.

Washington Ln. & Ardleigh

1400 Cottman - Pennway & Cottman Ave. (Jardel Rec.)

7901 Ridgeway St. (Fox Chase Rec.)

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Trees can also be dropped off at the following Sanitation Convenience Centers: 3033 S 63rd St., 5100 Grays Ave., 2601 W Glenwood Ave., 3901 N Delaware Ave., State Rd. & Ashburner St., 300 Domino Ln.

If you would like to recycle your tree, but can't make it to a drop off Circle Compost will pick up your tree curbside for $20.

Folks not looking to recycle their tree -- or unable to clear all that tinsel off -- can put it out curbside on a normal trash day.